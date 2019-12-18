AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Changed for You?

Our program sat down with Air Force Lt. Col. Juliana Walker and Master Sgt. Steven Dow who shared their personal stories of resiliency and how their lives were forever changed once they were introduced to the AFW2 family. This is a story of how a single conversation can alter the course of someone’s life and how creating a culture of caring can go a long way. The connection formed between these two warriors reminds us all of the importance of showing our wingmen compassion because you never know what is going on behind the scenes.
