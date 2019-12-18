(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Episode 22 - Talent Management and Force Development

    Episode 22 - Talent Management and Force Development

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    New year, new name, same great content on the latest episode of Air Education and Training Command’s podcast series. On episode 22 of the renamed “The Air Force Starts Here” podcast, Col. Erica Rabe and David Crabtree from Headquarters Air Force A1 talk about talent management initiatives being worked in conjunction with total force development. Rabe and Crabtree discuss current talent management strategy, designed to capture total force requirements and drive deliberate management that enables diversity and quality of the Air Force’s collective expertise. They also go in depth on many programs regarding talent management for officers, enlisted and civilian personnel. Topics on the officer side include IDE/SDE programs, while enlisted programs include discussed include performance reports and promotion programs, as well as step promotions. Crabtree also talks to the expanded talent management programs for civilians at the strategic, operational and tactical levels as well, including a refreshed OPM curriculum and service sponsored associate’s degree

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 12.18.2019 15:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61987
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107539603.mp3
    Length: 00:31:34
    Year 0000
    Genre Abstract
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 22 - Talent Management and Force Development, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT