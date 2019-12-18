The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 22 - Talent Management and Force Development

New year, new name, same great content on the latest episode of Air Education and Training Command’s podcast series. On episode 22 of the renamed “The Air Force Starts Here” podcast, Col. Erica Rabe and David Crabtree from Headquarters Air Force A1 talk about talent management initiatives being worked in conjunction with total force development. Rabe and Crabtree discuss current talent management strategy, designed to capture total force requirements and drive deliberate management that enables diversity and quality of the Air Force’s collective expertise. They also go in depth on many programs regarding talent management for officers, enlisted and civilian personnel. Topics on the officer side include IDE/SDE programs, while enlisted programs include discussed include performance reports and promotion programs, as well as step promotions. Crabtree also talks to the expanded talent management programs for civilians at the strategic, operational and tactical levels as well, including a refreshed OPM curriculum and service sponsored associate’s degree