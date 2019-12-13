(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting (With Music) – 2019

    USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting (With Music) – 2019

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.13.2019

    Audio by Jay Mann 

    USAG Humphreys

    USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting (With Music) – 2019

    Col. Michael Tremblay wishes everyone a happy holiday season. - :30sec With Music/Voice

    Jay Mann
    Public Affairs Specialist
    jason.l.mann3.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2019
    Date Posted: 12.17.2019 23:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61974
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107537016.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Composer PA7
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Garrison Commander Holiday Greeting (With Music) – 2019, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    Christmas
    Greeting
    Army
    Jay Mann
    Camp Humphreys
    USAGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT