(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Power Hour - 08DEC19

    Power Hour - 08DEC19

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.08.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    Special guests: Master Chief Lateef Compton & IS1 Kristy Ayers

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2019
    Date Posted: 12.15.2019 05:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61919
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107529101.mp3
    Length: 00:14:26
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour - 08DEC19, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT