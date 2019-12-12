(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 December 2019

    Air Force Radio News 12 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson recently visited two separate sites associated with the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. He met with the B-21 Raider team at Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Design and Development Headquarters in Melbourne Dec. 3, and he went to the Kennedy Space Center to review the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Processing Facility Dec. 4.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

