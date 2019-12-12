Air Force Radio News 12 December 2019

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson recently visited two separate sites associated with the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. He met with the B-21 Raider team at Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Design and Development Headquarters in Melbourne Dec. 3, and he went to the Kennedy Space Center to review the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Processing Facility Dec. 4.