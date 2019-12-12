(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 32 Father and Daughter Air Guard members

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Join us this episode as Sara and Joe continue the holiday family conversations and sit down with Chief Master Sgt. Mark Soulier, 194th Wing, and his daughter Sr. Airman Brianna Soulier, 252d Cyberspace Operations Group, as we talk about the dynamics of being a guard family.

    If you have an idea for a podcast or would like to co-host in the future please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.12.2019 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61884
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107521449.mp3
    Length: 00:33:05
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 32 Father and Daughter Air Guard members, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Service
    Washington Air National Guard
    Family
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    194th Wing

