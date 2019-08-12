Bahrain Beat: ERSS

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 8, 2019) Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade Command, has an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System team, which maintains medical readiness afloat and ashore. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.