This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 25, 2019) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain held a health fair. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2019 08:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61870
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107520667.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Health Fair, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT