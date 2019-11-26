Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Holiday Blues

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 26, 2019) Ms. Carla Forte spoke about holiday blues during our weekly show "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.