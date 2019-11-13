This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 13, 2019) First graders at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Bahrain will hold a Veteran’s Day event this week to honor and recognize service members and Veterans. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2019 08:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61854
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107520597.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
This work, Bahrain Beat: DoDEA Bahrain Holds Veterans Day Event, by PO1 Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
