Bahrain Beat: DoDEA Bahrain Holds Veterans Day Event

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 13, 2019) First graders at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Bahrain will hold a Veteran’s Day event this week to honor and recognize service members and Veterans. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.