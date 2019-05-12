(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis AFB Kicks Off Operation Cookie Drop

    Travis AFB Kicks Off Operation Cookie Drop

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Spouse's Club hosts annual Operation Cookie Drop at Travis USO, Dec. 05, 2019

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2019
    Date Posted: 12.11.2019 20:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61841
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107519387.mp3
    Length: 00:01:36
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Kicks Off Operation Cookie Drop, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Operation Cooke Drop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT