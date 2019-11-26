Iwakuni Middle School students presented a simulated Neolithic Exhibit as part of their social studies class on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Nov. 26, 2019. The purpose of the exhibit was for students to learn about early humans through hands on experience by recreating artifacts. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Daco)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2019 18:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61804
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107509855.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Middle School students present a Neolithic exhibit (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT