    Iwakuni Middle School students present a Neolithic exhibit (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.26.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Middle School students presented a simulated Neolithic Exhibit as part of their social studies class on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Nov. 26, 2019. The purpose of the exhibit was for students to learn about early humans through hands on experience by recreating artifacts. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Daco)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2019
    Date Posted: 12.09.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Middle School students present a Neolithic exhibit (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

