(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 3: A Leaders Perspective, Brigadier General Claude K. Tudor Jr.

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 3: A Leaders Perspective, Brigadier General Claude K. Tudor Jr.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Brig Gen Claude K. Tudor Jr. opens up about his life as a battlefield Airman and offers a strategic look at warrior care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2019
    Date Posted: 12.10.2019 15:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61799
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107507447.mp3
    Length: 00:40:37
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 3: A Leaders Perspective, Brigadier General Claude K. Tudor Jr., by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Resiliency
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast
    Brig. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT