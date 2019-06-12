(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pearl Harbor 78th Commemoration

    PEARL HARBOR , HI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Audio by Erin Huggins 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The Joint Podcast sat down with Pearl Harbor Survivors and Navy Region Hawaii Naval Historian Jim Neuman to discuss the importance of remembering and honoring those who experienced the attacks on Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor 78th Commemoration, by Erin Huggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

