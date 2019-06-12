The Joint Podcast sat down with Pearl Harbor Survivors and Navy Region Hawaii Naval Historian Jim Neuman to discuss the importance of remembering and honoring those who experienced the attacks on Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2019 19:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61784
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107502656.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:58
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR , HI, US
This work, Pearl Harbor 78th Commemoration, by Erin Huggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
