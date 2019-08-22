Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 1: More Than a Conqueror

The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Chaplain Graham Baily discusses his struggles and road to recovery after a traumatic brain injury.

CAF Lesson: Spiritual Resiliency, Meditation, Values Based Living