Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 3: A Leaders Perspective, Brigadier General Claude K. Tudor Jr.

The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Brig Gen Claude K. Tudor Jr. opens up about his life as a battlefield Airman and offers a strategic look at warrior care.