Marine Minute

LANCE CORPORAL GARRETT GILLESPIE





CHRISTMAS IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER AND A GREAT WAY TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY IS THE MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM.





THE MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM IS A NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION, RUN BY THE U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE AND WAS FOUNDED IN 1947 BY MAJOR BILL HENDRICKS AND HIS WIFE DIANE.





THE PROGRAM COLLECTS NEW UNWRAPPED TOYS AND DISTRIBUTES THEM TO FAMILIES IN NEED DURING THE HOLIDAYS; BRINGING JOY AND HOPE TO CHILDREN ACROSS THE COUNTRY.





LOCAL TOY COLLECTION CAMPAIGNS BEGIN IN OCTOBER AND LAST UNTIL MID DECEMBER. THE TOY COLLECTION INCLUDES A COMBINATION OF LOCALLY DONATED TOYS, THOSE PURCHASED BY THE FOUNDATION, AND THOSE DONATED BY CORPORATIONS.





TO COVER ALL 50 STATES, THE FOUNDATION SELECTS MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENTS AND LOCAL COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE LOCATED IN COMMUNITIES WITHOUT A MARINE RESERVE CENTER TO CONDUCT TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGNS.





THE MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM NOT ONLY BENEFITS CHILDREN, BUT ALSO HAS A POSITIVE IMPACT ON COMMUNITIES, BUSINESSES, THE MARINE CORPS, AND THE NATION.



