Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center recently introduced a virtual tracking status bar for Guard and Reserve members to monitor the status of their submitted retirement application.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2019 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61746
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107497200.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 5 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT