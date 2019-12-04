(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 4 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett insisted to the Senate Armed Services Committee Dec. 3 that the service is moving aggressively to fix chronic problems with privatized housing while also acknowledging that the “Air Force owns part of the responsibility” for dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 4 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

