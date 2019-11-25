Dave Sanders is the Airfield Manager for Edwards Air Force Base. In this episode we take the listeners behind the scenes of airfield operations as well as out onto the historic lakebed.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2019 11:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61647
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107487114.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:08
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 2 - Dave Sanders, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT