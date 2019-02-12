(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Power Hour 02DEC19

    Power Hour 02DEC19

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.02.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    MC1 Jesse Sharpe hosts the Power Hour with special guests Master Chief Lateef Compton and Carrier Strike Group 12 Command Master Chief Marluis Stokes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2019
    Date Posted: 12.02.2019 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61639
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107486011.mp3
    Length: 00:24:47
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour 02DEC19, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Thanksgiving
    Holidays
    USS Abraham Lincoln

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT