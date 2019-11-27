Palmetto Guardian - Episode 41

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Will Sirmon, South Carolina National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk instructor pilot, and U.S. Army Maj. Jay Sirmon, South Carolina National Guard Facilities Management Office project manager, about being twins who both serve in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.