    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 41

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Will Sirmon, South Carolina National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk instructor pilot, and U.S. Army Maj. Jay Sirmon, South Carolina National Guard Facilities Management Office project manager, about being twins who both serve in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2019
    Date Posted: 11.29.2019 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61614
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107479497.mp3
    Length: 00:48:46
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

