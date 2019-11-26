Air Force Radio News 26 November 2019

Today's story: Representatives from eighteen nations across the Indo-Pacific will gather in early December for the 2019 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, marking one of the most widely attended symposiums to date.
