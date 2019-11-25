(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 2 - Dave Sampson

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2019

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Dave Sanders is the Airfield Manager for Edwards Air Force Base. In this episode we take the listeners behind the scenes of airfield operations as well as out onto the historic lakebed.

