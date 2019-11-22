(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 22 November 2019

    Air Force Radio News 22 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD oil is growing in popularity as an ingredient in health and pet products but it's not cleared for service members or federal employees to use.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2019
    Date Posted: 11.22.2019 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61530
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107465997.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    UCMJ
    marijuana
    FDA
    drug testing
    Uniformed Code of Military Justice
    THC
    Food and Drug Administration
    AFRN
    CBD
    Military Drug Demand Reduction Program
    AFI 90-507
    tetrahydrocannabinol
    Cannabis sativa L. plant
    Cannabidiol oil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT