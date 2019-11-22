Today's story: Cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD oil is growing in popularity as an ingredient in health and pet products but it's not cleared for service members or federal employees to use.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2019 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61530
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107465997.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT