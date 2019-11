Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.







STEPPING FORWARD TO PROTECT OUR NATURAL RESOURCES, THE MARINES OF CAMP PENDLETON HOSTED THE 2019 WESTERN REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP PRINCIPALS’ MEETING, MARKING THE FIRST TIME EVER THAT THE MEETING HAS BEEN HELD ON A MILITARY INSTALLATION.





THE WESTERN REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP PRINCIPALS’ MEETING PROVIDES A PROACTIVE AND COLLABORATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR SENIOR LEADERS AT BOTH THE FEDERAL AND STATE LEVEL TO WORK ALONGSIDE NATIVE TRIBAL LEADERSHIP TO IDENTIFY COMMON GOALS AND EMERGING ISSUES IN THE STATES OF ARIZONA, CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO AND UTAH.



THIS PARTNERSHIP IS CRUCIAL TO THE ABILITY OF THE MARINE CORPS TO ANSWER ITS NATIONS CALL TO DEVELOP SOLUTIONS THAT SUPPORT WRP PARTNERS AND PROTECT NATURAL & CULTURAL RESOURCES, HOMELAND SECURITY, AND MILITARY READINESS.





THIS YEARS INVOCATION WAS GIVEN BY MR. CHRIS DEVERS, THE FORMER TRIBAL CHAIRMAN OF THE PAUMA BAND OF LUISENO INDIANS.







