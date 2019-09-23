This installment of Sports Talk aired Monday, September 23, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Brian Metataxos discuss football star Antonio Brown and his “adventures” in the league.
Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2019 05:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61476
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107454813.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sports Talk ep. 1: Antonio Brown (Football), by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT