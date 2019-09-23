Sports Talk ep. 1: Antonio Brown (Football)

This installment of Sports Talk aired Monday, September 23, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Brian Metataxos discuss football star Antonio Brown and his “adventures” in the league.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.