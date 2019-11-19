(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 38

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Raymond Evans, the South Carolina National Guard state command chief warrant officer. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

