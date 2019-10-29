(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Thomas Nicholas Band

    Bahrain Beat: Thomas Nicholas Band

    BAHRAIN

    10.29.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Collop 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 29, 2019) Thomas Nicholas Band visited AFN Bahrain in the studio to discuss his concert held at NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2019
    Date Posted: 11.19.2019 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Thomas Nicholas Band, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CO Show
    Thomas Nicholas Band

