ScreenPlay ep. 66: Favorite Halloween Films

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, October 21, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby share some of their all-time favorite Halloween movie classics.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.