    Bahrain Beat: Fall Health Fair

    BAHRAIN

    11.13.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 13, 2019) Lt. Kelly Moore spoke about this year's Fall Health Fair during our afternoon show. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2019
    Date Posted: 11.19.2019 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61417
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107450758.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
