    Bahrain Beat: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    11.07.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Nov. 7, 2019) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5TH Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Command Center for Coalition Task Force Sentinel at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes reports AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2019
    Date Posted: 11.19.2019 02:54
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain

