Bahrain Beat: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.







MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Nov. 7, 2019) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5TH Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Command Center for Coalition Task Force Sentinel at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes reports AFN Bahrain.