This is your DoD News Daily Briefing for November 18, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2019 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61387
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107449711.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|31
This work, DoD News Daily - November 18, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT