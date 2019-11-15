The Air Force created a new Cyberspace Capabilities Center Nov. 7, in an effort to bridge cyber support gaps and synchronize enterprise requirements to best support today’s warfighter.
This work, Air Force Radio News November 15 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny
