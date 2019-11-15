(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News November 15 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The Air Force created a new Cyberspace Capabilities Center Nov. 7, in an effort to bridge cyber support gaps and synchronize enterprise requirements to best support today’s warfighter.

