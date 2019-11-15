(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 37

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Looper, South Carolina National Guard human resourses systems chief. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 37, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

