    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 01 feat. SEAC CSM Troxell

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Anthony Young 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership with The Senior Enlisted Advisor to The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, Command Sergeant Major John W. Troxell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2019
    Date Posted: 11.15.2019 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61343
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107440160.mp3
    Length: 01:04:23
    Artist CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright
    Album Blueprint Leadership
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 01 feat. SEAC CSM Troxell, by Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Mentor
    Leader
    Mentorship
    Teamwork
    Senior Leaders
    Blueprint Leadership

