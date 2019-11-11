102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Nov. 14, 2019

102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health Ms. Jill Garvin speaks to U.S Army combat veteran and Objective Zero co-founder Justin Miller about resiliency, mental health and the rising suicide rates among military members following the resilience tactical pause conducted during the regularly scheduled drill at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass.



Objective Zero, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that anonymously connects veterans to a nationwide network of peer support and wellness resources utilizing mobile app technology.



Disclaimer: Some of the topics discussed in this podcast are graphic and disturbing in nature.