    Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Ceremony Radio Piece

    PARIS, FRANCE

    11.11.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    A Veterans Day ceremony and ribbon cutting are held at the Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, Nov. 11, 2019. The Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery commemorates the birthplace of American combat aviation, and serves as a symbol of the Franco-American comradeship during World War I.

    AUDIO INFO

