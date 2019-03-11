(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Baby Sign Language

    Bahrain Beat: Baby Sign Language

    BAHRAIN

    11.03.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 3, 2019) Ms. Nancy Lynch, a speech language pathologist at the Naval Branch Health Clinic came into the studio to discuss the educational and developmental intervention services otherwise known as EDIS. Ms. Lynch highlighted the new baby sign language class the program offers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2019
    Date Posted: 11.14.2019 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61332
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107437413.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Baby Sign Language, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT