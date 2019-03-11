Bahrain Beat: Baby Sign Language

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 3, 2019) Ms. Nancy Lynch, a speech language pathologist at the Naval Branch Health Clinic came into the studio to discuss the educational and developmental intervention services otherwise known as EDIS. Ms. Lynch highlighted the new baby sign language class the program offers.