Air Force Radio News 13 November 2019

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein warned Nov. 6 that budget uncertainties could affect dozens of programs ranging from F-35 Lighting II upgrades to those addressing the pilot shortage, while also complicating longer-range efforts to reshape the force to meet future threats.
|11.13.2019
|11.13.2019 14:57
|Newscasts
|2019
