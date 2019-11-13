(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 13 November 2019

    Air Force Radio News 13 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein warned Nov. 6 that budget uncertainties could affect dozens of programs ranging from F-35 Lighting II upgrades to those addressing the pilot shortage, while also complicating longer-range efforts to reshape the force to meet future threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2019
    Date Posted: 11.13.2019 14:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61327
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107435785.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 37

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 November 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    force
    air
    f-35
    gen
    budget
    resolution
    cr
    fiscal
    continuing
    cuts
    goldfein
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT