    Air Force Radio News 12 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force Employee Assistance Program, or AF EAP relaunched over the weekend with a new phone number and new website.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2019
    Date Posted: 11.12.2019 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 November 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wellness
    counseling
    EAP
    AFRN
    Employee Assistance Program
    AF EAP

