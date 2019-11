Marine Minute

IT’S BEEN A LONG JOURNEY SINCE TUN TAVERN, AND 244 YEARS LATER THE MARINE CORPS IS STILL GOING STRONG.



Traditions are still continued after many years of the corps as MARINES ALL AROUND CELEBRATED THE MARINE CORPS’ BIRTHDAY THIS PAST WEEK.



TRADITIONALLY MARINES CELEBRATE BY ATTENDING A MARINE CORPS BALL, HONORING THE MARINE CORPS HISTORY.





AT THE BALL, MARINES ALSO CONDUCT THE MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY CAKE-CUTTING CEREMONY, REPRESENTING AN ANNUAL RENEWAL OF EACH MARINE’S COMMITMENT TO THE CORPS.





AS PART OF THE CEREMONY THE OLDEST MARINE PRESENT PASSES A PIECE OF CAKE TO THE YOUNGEST MARINE, SIGNIFYING THE PASSING OF EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE FROM OLD TO NEW GENERATIONS of Marines.



FROM MOTIVATED BIRTHDAY RUNS TO CAKE CUTTING CEREMONIES, traditions will continue to be carried on for years to come. MARINES PROUDLY SHOW THEIR LOVE AND PRIDE FOR OUR CORPS. Happy Birthday Marines. SEMPER FIDELIS.



