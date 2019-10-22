Resiliency Tips – Anxiety

Maj. Matt Clouse, wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn Rider of the 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, Airman Resilience Team, begin a new series of brief informative resiliency tips, starting with one on anxiety.
On each weekly resiliency tip, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team highlights a brief resilience topic, which will assist you in being a better wingman, Airman, and leader! All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.
