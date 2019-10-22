(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resiliency Tips – Anxiety

    Resiliency Tips – Anxiety

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Robert Mehal 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Maj. Matt Clouse, wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn Rider of the 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, Airman Resilience Team, begin a new series of brief informative resiliency tips, starting with one on anxiety.
    On each weekly resiliency tip, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team highlights a brief resilience topic, which will assist you in being a better wingman, Airman, and leader! All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2019
    Date Posted: 11.12.2019 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61302
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107429457.mp3
    Length: 00:02:32
    Year 2019
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency Tips – Anxiety, by Robert Mehal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #resiliency
    #363 ISRW
    #SIXTEENTH AIR FORCE
    #The Resiliency Tips

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT