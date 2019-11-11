(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: November 11, 2019

    JAPAN

    11.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Airmen participate in the Joint Pacific Paymaster Challenge 2019, U.S. Marines with Royal Brunei Land Forces train together during CARAT Brunei, and in Bangkok senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific meet for the final planning conference for upcoming Exercise Cobra Gold 20.

    Bangkok
    Thailand
    Hawaii
    Brunei
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Cobra Gold 20
    CARAT Brunei
    Joint Pacific Paymaster Challenge

