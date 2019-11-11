Pacific Pulse: November 11, 2019

On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Airmen participate in the Joint Pacific Paymaster Challenge 2019, U.S. Marines with Royal Brunei Land Forces train together during CARAT Brunei, and in Bangkok senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific meet for the final planning conference for upcoming Exercise Cobra Gold 20.
