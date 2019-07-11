Ep 35 - Mayor of Columbia

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2019 13:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:25:55
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
