(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.


    Whether it’s in the air, on land, or sea, Marines are always training to be the first to fight and win.

    Recently, Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division carried out parachute operations in which they jumped from KC-130’s and UH-1N Huey’s over ie Shima, Japan.


    U.S. Marine Captain Kai Ingram had this to say about the training.

    “So, the reason why we do this training or the reason why we sustain is parachute insertions are used by reconnaissance Marines to insert recon elements behind enemy lines. So, low level static line you can use to insert a mass of individuals quickly into one location and you can push the altitudes up higher with military free fall and that’s to clandestinely insert recon elements from greater altitudes and greater offsets into unmarked drop zones.”


    The U.S. military training conducted in the INDOPACIFIC area, also provides security to the region, to include our allies.


    That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2019
    Date Posted: 11.07.2019 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61274
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107417699.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recon
    Marines
    Training
    Indopacific
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT