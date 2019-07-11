Marine Minute

I’m Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.





Whether it’s in the air, on land, or sea, Marines are always training to be the first to fight and win.



Recently, Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division carried out parachute operations in which they jumped from KC-130’s and UH-1N Huey’s over ie Shima, Japan.





U.S. Marine Captain Kai Ingram had this to say about the training.



“So, the reason why we do this training or the reason why we sustain is parachute insertions are used by reconnaissance Marines to insert recon elements behind enemy lines. So, low level static line you can use to insert a mass of individuals quickly into one location and you can push the altitudes up higher with military free fall and that’s to clandestinely insert recon elements from greater altitudes and greater offsets into unmarked drop zones.”





The U.S. military training conducted in the INDOPACIFIC area, also provides security to the region, to include our allies.





