JMRC's Justice League

ANCHOR LEAD IN: 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PART IN DRAGOON READY IN ORDER TO IMPROVE THEIR READINESS AS A UNIT. HOWEVER, CPL. TOMARIUS ROBERTS EXPLAINS THAT SOME 2CR LAWYERS AND PARALEGALS ARE GETTING AN EVEN CLOSER CROSS EXAMINATION.



REPORTER:

U.S. ARMY CAPTAIN JULIA FLORES, ASSIGNED TO THE JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, PLAYS A UNIQUE ROLE AS A LEGAL OBSERVER COACH TRAINER AT HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA. SHE WAS PREVIOUSLY A LAWYER IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR, BUT JOINED THE ARMY IN 2016. FLORES NOW PROVIDES LEGAL FEEDBACK AND ADVICE TO FELLOW JAG OFFICERS IN ORDER TO HELP THEM IMPROVE THEIR IMPACT AND EFFICIENCY OF THEIR WAR FIGHTING FUNCTIONS.



CAPTAIN JULIA FLORES:

AS THE BRIGADE LEGAL OBSERVER CONTROL, OBSERVER COACH TRAINER, WE COME OUT AND TO THE BRIGADE STAFF LEVEL. SO USUALLY WHEREVER THE R-TOC IS OR IF THEY CALL IT THE MAIN COMMAND POST AND WE WATCH THE BRIGADE JUDGE ADVOCATE OR THE REGIMENTAL JUDGE ADVOCATE AND THEIR STAFF INTEGRATE INTO THE REST OF THE BRIGADE STAFF. SEE HOW WELL THEY CAN SYNCHRONIZE ACROSS THE WAR FIGHTING FUNCTIONS, HOW THEY CAN PROVIDE THEM LEGAL INPUT AND LEGAL PRODUCTS TO HELP THEM DO THEIR JOBS BETTER.

WHAT WE DO HERE, THE LEGAL BRIGADE, IS ASSISTS IN HELPING THE ROTATIONAL TRAINING UNITS LEGAL STAFF AS THEY PROVIDE LEGAL ADVICE, ESPECIALLY ON THE LAW OF ARMED CONFLICT DURING ROTATIONS DURING EXERCISES AND PEER TO PEER CONFLICT. I HAVE MET INCREDIBLE PEOPLE. I’M HUMBLED BY THEIR ABILITY TO TAKE CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM AND WORK EVEN HARDER TO BE BETTER. MOST PEOPLE COME HERE PREPARED. ITS JUST REALLY INCREDIBLE.



REPORTER:

FLORES ADDS THAT FOR FUTURE JAG SOLDIERS COMING TO TRAIN AT JMRC- THAT IT IS IMPORTANT TO REVIEW THE LAW OF ARMED CONFLICT. IT WILL GREATLY PREPARE NEWCOMERS FOR WHAT’S IN STORE.



I’M U.S. ARMY CORPORAL TOMARIUS ROBERTS. HOHENFELS, GERMANY.



ANCHOR LOCK OUT- IF NEEDED- DRAGOON READY IS A 7TH ARMY TRAINING COMMAND LED EXERCISE DESIGNED TO ENSURE READINESS AND CERTIFY 2CR SOLDIERS IN NATO COMBAT READINESS AND UNIFIED LAND OPERATIONS.