    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – IAAFA Classroom of the Future

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2019

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Welcome to episode #19 of Developing Mach-21 Airmen! In this episode, we have a guest interviewer learning more about the "Classroom of the Future" that is used at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, or IAAFA: 1st. Lt. Kayshel Trudell, a public affairs officer currently at the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. In this episode, Trudell sits down with Lt. Col. Isaac Davidson, the IAAFA commandant, and Staff Sgt. Hugo Garza Salas, a Classroom of the Future cyber instructor at IAAFA. They talk about how the Classroom of the Future provides the tools and technology to optimize and streamline learning. the Classroom of the Future pushes Force development along the Continuum of Learning by flipping the teaching model to a learner-focus approach that dramatically shortens students’ learning curve and allows for hands-on experimental learning that is focused on solving real-world problems in a classroom setting that can immediately be implemented in the field. They also talk about how the relationships built at IAAFA span the Americas, making the U.S. a partner of choice and giving students the advantage of a connected environment and collaboration workspace from anywhere in the world.

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – IAAFA Classroom of the Future, by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    International Partnerships
    Innovation
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

