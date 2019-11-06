(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 6 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Those who aspire to one day become a U.S. Air Force aviator must first meet several requirements, including height, before they are considered for pilot training. For those who fall outside of the Air Force’s height requirements, height waivers are available.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2019
    Date Posted: 11.06.2019 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61255
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107414248.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 6 November 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

